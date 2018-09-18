Credit Suisse X Lnk Slvr Cvr Cal Etn (SLVO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

Credit Suisse X Lnk Slvr Cvr Cal Etn (NASDAQ:SLVO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0281 per share on Tuesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X Lnk Slvr Cvr Cal Etn’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Credit Suisse X Lnk Slvr Cvr Cal Etn has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 27.2% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ SLVO opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse X Lnk Slvr Cvr Cal Etn has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $8.49.

