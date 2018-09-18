Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Craft Brew Alliance from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.
Shares of NASDAQ BREW traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.35. The company had a trading volume of 53,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,354. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Craft Brew Alliance has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $343.69 million, a P/E ratio of 123.93 and a beta of 0.67.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BREW. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Craft Brew Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Craft Brew Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Craft Brew Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 14,897 shares during the last quarter. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile
Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Widmer Brothers, Redhook, and Omission brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.
