Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) Declares $1.25 Quarterly Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, November 5th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has raised its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a dividend payout ratio of 53.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to earn $9.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $150.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $143.01 and a twelve month high of $179.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.83.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The company's gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparels, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as candies, preserves, pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, and other food items.

