Cozad Asset Management Inc. Takes $237,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,810 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 43,789 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Griffin Securities lifted their price target on Autodesk from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Autodesk from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Autodesk from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.63.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 5,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total value of $783,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $146.72 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.55 and a 52 week high of $159.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.57, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.36 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 3,087.49% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

