Cowen Inc. Invests $4.60 Million in GGP Inc (GGP)

Cowen Inc. bought a new position in shares of GGP Inc (NYSE:GGP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 225,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GGP. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of GGP by 19.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of GGP by 9.9% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 503,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 45,371 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of GGP by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,671,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,335,000 after purchasing an additional 273,787 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GGP by 24.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GGP by 3.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 110,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

GGP opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.91. GGP Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.23.

GGP (NYSE:GGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $583.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.94 million. GGP had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 24.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that GGP Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GGP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GGP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GGP in a research note on Friday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $22.00 price target on shares of GGP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of GGP in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

GGP Profile

GGP Inc is an S&P 500 company focused exclusively on owning, managing, leasing and redeveloping high-quality retail properties throughout the United States. GGP is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol GGP.

