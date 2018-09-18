Cowen Inc. Acquires Shares of 41,604 Cohu, Inc. (COHU)

Cowen Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000. Cowen Inc. owned about 0.14% of Cohu as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COHU. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu during the second quarter worth $15,004,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu during the second quarter worth $8,790,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cohu by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,993,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,096,000 after acquiring an additional 293,537 shares during the last quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu during the first quarter worth $5,564,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cohu by 458.2% during the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 235,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 193,115 shares during the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Hock Woo Chiang sold 15,825 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $436,611.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,017.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

COHU stock opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. Cohu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $27.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $652.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cohu’s payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Cohu Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide.

