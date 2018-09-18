Cowen Inc. Acquires New Stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc (BOLD)

Cowen Inc. acquired a new position in Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,000. Cowen Inc. owned about 0.21% of Audentes Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Audentes Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Audentes Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.17.

In other Audentes Therapeutics news, SVP David Nagler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $226,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $212,863. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mary Newman sold 8,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $348,550.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,245 shares in the company, valued at $336,313.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 154,494 shares of company stock worth $6,185,904 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BOLD opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. Audentes Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $46.18.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.07). research analysts forecast that Audentes Therapeutics Inc will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Audentes Therapeutics Company Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT982, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 that is in preclinical studies to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Audentes Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audentes Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.