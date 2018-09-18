Corporate Capital Trust (CCT) versus KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR (KCDMY) Critical Contrast

Corporate Capital Trust (OTCMKTS: KCDMY) and KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get Corporate Capital Trust alerts:

This table compares Corporate Capital Trust and KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporate Capital Trust 40.08% 7.71% 4.53% KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR 10.77% 68.65% 10.73%

21.4% of Corporate Capital Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corporate Capital Trust and KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporate Capital Trust $397.71 million 4.96 $174.13 million $1.54 10.31 KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR $2.00 billion N/A $213.97 million N/A N/A

KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Corporate Capital Trust.

Dividends

Corporate Capital Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Corporate Capital Trust pays out 104.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Corporate Capital Trust and KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporate Capital Trust 0 1 2 0 2.67 KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR 1 0 0 0 1.00

Corporate Capital Trust currently has a consensus target price of $19.20, indicating a potential upside of 21.00%. Given Corporate Capital Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Corporate Capital Trust is more favorable than KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR.

About Corporate Capital Trust

Corporate Capital Trust Inc is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, United States and is engaged in the financial intermediation activities. The company offers Trust. The company was founded in 2010.

About KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swimming diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, creams and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, and paper towels for home; and feminine napkins, panty protectors, tampons, and intimate wipes for women. It also provides beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, and foaming liquid soaps; and professional products, such as dispensers, jumbo roll toilet papers, paper towels, hand towels, and industrial cleaning cloths, as well as underwear's, protectors, feminine napkins, and prefolded products for adults. The company offers its products primarily under the Huggies, KleenBebé, Kleenex, Kimlark, Pétalo, Cottonelle, Depend, Kotex, Evenflo, Escudo, Blumen, and Solei brands. It also exports its products. The company is based in México, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Capital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Capital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.