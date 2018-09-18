Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $15.60 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12,404.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,938,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922,552 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,653,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 2,865.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,599,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $200,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,573 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,635,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 9,968.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,145,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 18.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,784,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $659,709,000 after acquiring an additional 886,305 shares in the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.17.

In other news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $551,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $117.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $108.02 and a 1-year high of $133.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.31). Chevron had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $42.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 121.08%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

