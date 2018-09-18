Corium International (CORI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

CORI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Corium International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corium International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Corium International in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Corium International in a research report on Monday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.80.

Corium International stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $342.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.47. Corium International has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $13.93.

Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 million. Corium International had a negative return on equity of 276.89% and a negative net margin of 155.21%. research analysts anticipate that Corium International will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corium International news, insider Joseph J. Sarret sold 3,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $32,120.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Parminder Singh sold 3,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $28,228.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,275. Company insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Corium International in the first quarter worth about $167,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Corium International in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corium International in the second quarter worth about $420,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corium International in the first quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corium International by 40.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period.

About Corium International

Corium International, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products in transdermal and transmucosal delivery systems. It offers Clonidine Transdermal Delivery System (TDS), a treatment for hypertension; Fentanyl TDS, a treatment for the management of chronic pain, including cancer-related pain; and Crest Whitestrips for teeth whitening.

