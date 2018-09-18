Contrasting Stag Industrial (STAG) and Kimco Realty (KIM)

Stag Industrial (NYSE: KIM) and Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Stag Industrial has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimco Realty has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Stag Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Kimco Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Stag Industrial pays out 84.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kimco Realty pays out 72.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Stag Industrial has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Kimco Realty has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Kimco Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.4% of Stag Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Kimco Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Stag Industrial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Kimco Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Stag Industrial and Kimco Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stag Industrial 0 4 3 0 2.43 Kimco Realty 1 11 3 0 2.13

Stag Industrial currently has a consensus target price of $28.83, indicating a potential upside of 1.31%. Kimco Realty has a consensus target price of $18.15, indicating a potential upside of 6.98%. Given Kimco Realty’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kimco Realty is more favorable than Stag Industrial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stag Industrial and Kimco Realty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stag Industrial $301.09 million 9.87 $31.25 million $1.69 16.84 Kimco Realty $1.20 billion 5.95 $426.07 million $1.55 10.95

Kimco Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Stag Industrial. Kimco Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stag Industrial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Stag Industrial and Kimco Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stag Industrial 19.24% 5.08% 2.41% Kimco Realty 42.68% 9.40% 4.47%

Summary

Kimco Realty beats Stag Industrial on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc. (the ?Company?) is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (?REIT?) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. The Company is structured as an umbrella partnership REIT, commonly called an UPREIT, and owns substantially all of its assets and conducts substantially all of its business through its operating partnership, STAG Industrial Operating Partnership, L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the ?Operating Partnership?). As of March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, the Company owned a 95.8% and 95.9%, respectively, common equity interest in the Operating Partnership. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, is the sole general partner of the Operating Partnership.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America's largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of June 30, 2018, the company owned interests in 460 U.S. shopping centers comprising 79 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets. Publicly traded on the NYSE since 1991, and included in the S&P 500 Index, the company has specialized in shopping center acquisitions, development and management for 60 years.

