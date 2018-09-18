Contrasting Flex Pharma (FLKS) & XBiotech (XBIT)

Flex Pharma (NASDAQ: XBIT) and XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Flex Pharma and XBiotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flex Pharma 0 3 2 0 2.40 XBiotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Flex Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3,788.89%. Given Flex Pharma’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Flex Pharma is more favorable than XBiotech.

Risk and Volatility

Flex Pharma has a beta of 2.54, meaning that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XBiotech has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Flex Pharma and XBiotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flex Pharma -3,092.50% -137.76% -116.00% XBiotech N/A -39.84% -37.97%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Flex Pharma and XBiotech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flex Pharma $1.27 million 6.40 -$34.43 million ($1.99) -0.23 XBiotech N/A N/A -$33.15 million N/A N/A

XBiotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flex Pharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.7% of Flex Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of XBiotech shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Flex Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.0% of XBiotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Flex Pharma

Flex Pharma, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of muscle cramps, spasms, and spasticity associated with neurological conditions and exercise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Operations and Drug Development. The company's lead drug candidate is FLX-787, a single molecule, chemically synthesized, and dual transient receptor potential V1/A1 ion channel activator, which is in exploratory Phase 2 clinical trial in Australia for the treatment of patients with multiple sclerosis; and two Phase 2 clinical trials in the United States for the treatment of patients with motor neuron disease in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. It also offers HOTSHOT, a consumer beverage to prevent and treat exercise associated muscle cramps. The company markets and sells its HOTSHOT product online through its e-commerce Website, as well as through specialty retailers. Flex Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc., a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

