Contrasting Easterly Government Properties (DEA) and American Assets Trust (AAT)

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE: AAT) and American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.5% of American Assets Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.2% of American Assets Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Easterly Government Properties and American Assets Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Easterly Government Properties 0 0 2 0 3.00 American Assets Trust 1 0 3 0 2.50

Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.85%. American Assets Trust has a consensus price target of $40.75, suggesting a potential upside of 5.87%. Given Easterly Government Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Easterly Government Properties is more favorable than American Assets Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and American Assets Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Easterly Government Properties $130.67 million 9.21 $4.44 million $1.26 15.83 American Assets Trust $314.98 million 5.77 $40.13 million $1.92 20.05

American Assets Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Easterly Government Properties. Easterly Government Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Assets Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Easterly Government Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. American Assets Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Easterly Government Properties pays out 82.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Assets Trust pays out 56.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Easterly Government Properties has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Easterly Government Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and American Assets Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Easterly Government Properties 3.51% 0.59% 0.35% American Assets Trust 5.70% 2.25% 0.84%

Volatility & Risk

Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Assets Trust has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Assets Trust beats Easterly Government Properties on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc. (the ?company?) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii. The company's retail portfolio comprises approximately 3.2 million rentable square feet, and its office portfolio comprises approximately 2.6 million square feet. In addition, the company owns one mixed-use property (including approximately 97,000 rentable square feet of retail space and a 369-room all-suite hotel) and 2,112 multifamily units. In 2011, the company was formed to succeed to the real estate business of American Assets, Inc., a privately held corporation founded in 1967 and, as such, has significant experience, long-standing relationships and extensive knowledge of its core markets, submarkets and asset classes.

