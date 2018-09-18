Contrasting Basf (BASFY) & Univar (UNVR)

Basf (NYSE: UNVR) and Univar (NYSE:UNVR) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Basf and Univar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Basf 9.32% 17.47% 7.70% Univar 2.19% 19.85% 3.91%

Basf pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Univar does not pay a dividend. Basf pays out 36.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Basf shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Univar shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Univar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Basf has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Univar has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Basf and Univar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Basf 0 4 2 0 2.33 Univar 0 3 2 1 2.67

Univar has a consensus price target of $29.33, suggesting a potential upside of 6.01%. Given Univar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Univar is more favorable than Basf.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Basf and Univar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Basf $72.83 billion 1.15 $6.87 billion $1.82 12.48 Univar $8.25 billion 0.47 $119.80 million $1.39 19.91

Basf has higher revenue and earnings than Univar. Basf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Univar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Univar beats Basf on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines. The Performance Products segment provides dispersions and pigments, care chemicals, nutrition and health products, and performance chemicals that are used in pharmaceuticals, personal care products, and cosmetics, as well as hygiene and household products; and other products for enhancing processes in the paper industry and water treatment, as well as in oil, gas, and ore extraction. The Functional Materials & Solutions segment offers catalysts, battery materials, engineering plastics, polyurethane systems, automotive coatings, surface treatment solutions, and concrete admixtures; and tile adhesives and decorative paints for the automotive, electrical, chemical, and construction industries, as well as for household, and sports and leisure applications. The Agricultural Solutions segment provides fungicides, herbicides, and insecticides, as well as functional crop care products. The Oil & Gas segment explores for and produces oil and gas in Europe, North Africa, Russia, South America, and the Middle East. It also produces ammonia; and transports natural gas in Europe. BASF SE was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Ludwigshafen am Rhein, Germany.

About Univar

Univar Inc. distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feeds; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment. The company also provides organic, inorganic, and polymer chemistries; enzymes, surfactants, solvents, dispersants, thickeners, bleaching aides, builders, sealants, acids, alkalis, and other chemicals for the manufacture of cleaning products; resins, pigments, solvents, thickeners, dispersants, and other additives; and epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxides, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines. In addition, it offers thickeners, emulsifiers, sweeteners, preservatives, leavening agents, and humectants, as well as texturizer and fat replacement products that include xanthan gum, locust bean gum, cellulosics, and guar gum; acidulants and alkalis; and supplements and related products. Further, the company provides chemicals and services, as well as specialty blended products for the energy sector; surfactants, emollients, emulsifiers, rheology modifiers, active ingredients, colors, preservatives, and processing aids for the personal care industry; pharmaceutical ingredients and products, such as aspirin, ascorbic acid, caffeine, and ibuprofen, as well as excipients, which include phosphates, polyethylene glycols, polysorbates, methylcellulose, stearyl alcohol, and stearates. Additionally, the company offers transportation and warehousing infrastructure, and chemicals and hazardous materials handling, as well as waste management services. It distributes its products through warehouse and direct-to-consumer delivery channels. Univar Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

