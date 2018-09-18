Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) Position Lessened by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,187,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 175,492 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $92,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 441,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,764 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.6% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 17.7% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ED has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Howard Weil initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

ED stock opened at $80.35 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion and a PE ratio of 19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 69.93%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,600 customers in parts of Manhattan.

