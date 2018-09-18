CONMED Co. (CNMD) VP Stanley W. Peters III Sells 1,500 Shares

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total transaction of $120,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,496 shares in the company, valued at $120,323.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNMD opened at $79.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $49.09 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.97.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.12 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CONMED by 528.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 42,320 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of CONMED by 1.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,894 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of CONMED by 653.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,519 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 42,949 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 4,203.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after buying an additional 143,599 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 5.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CNMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CONMED from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann increased their target price on shares of CONMED from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

