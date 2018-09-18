Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) Receives $73.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.80.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the second quarter valued at about $21,842,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,821,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,282,000 after buying an additional 192,308 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 51.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 392,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,801,000 after buying an additional 133,001 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the second quarter valued at about $7,359,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 146.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 168,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after buying an additional 100,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMP traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.40. The company had a trading volume of 316,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,783. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $76.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $246.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.73%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.