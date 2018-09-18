COMPASS Grp PLC/S (CMPGY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Grp PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS:CMPGY opened at $21.89 on Friday. COMPASS Grp PLC/S has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.45.

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and seniors; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

