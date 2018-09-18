Comparing Seanergy Maritime (SHIP) & Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL)

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ: PANL) and Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seanergy Maritime and Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seanergy Maritime $74.83 million 0.46 -$3.23 million N/A N/A Pangaea Logistics Solutions $385.09 million 0.41 $7.81 million $0.38 9.45

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Seanergy Maritime.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Seanergy Maritime and Pangaea Logistics Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seanergy Maritime 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pangaea Logistics Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Seanergy Maritime currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 235.20%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a consensus price target of $4.55, suggesting a potential upside of 26.74%. Given Seanergy Maritime’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Seanergy Maritime is more favorable than Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Seanergy Maritime and Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seanergy Maritime -7.33% -16.04% -2.17% Pangaea Logistics Solutions 5.53% 10.42% 5.26%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Seanergy Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.1% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Seanergy Maritime has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pangaea Logistics Solutions beats Seanergy Maritime on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of March 9, 2018, it owned a fleet of 11 dry bulk carriers consisting of 9 Capesizes and 2 Supramaxes with a combined cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,682,582 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 8.9 years. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Maritime Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. in July 2008. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. Its ocean logistics services comprise cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, voyage planning, and technical vessel management. As of March 21, 2018, the company operates a fleet of 55 vessels. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

