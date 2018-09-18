Comparing Purple Innovation (PRPL) & Leggett & Platt (LEG)

Purple Innovation (NYSE: LEG) and Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Leggett & Platt pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Purple Innovation does not pay a dividend. Leggett & Platt pays out 61.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Leggett & Platt has increased its dividend for 46 consecutive years.

This table compares Purple Innovation and Leggett & Platt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Purple Innovation N/A -36.07% -3.06% Leggett & Platt 6.83% 27.73% 9.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Purple Innovation and Leggett & Platt, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Purple Innovation 0 0 1 0 3.00 Leggett & Platt 0 2 3 0 2.60

Purple Innovation currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.79%. Leggett & Platt has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.33%. Given Purple Innovation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Purple Innovation is more favorable than Leggett & Platt.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.7% of Purple Innovation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of Leggett & Platt shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.8% of Purple Innovation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Leggett & Platt shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Purple Innovation and Leggett & Platt’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Purple Innovation N/A N/A $800,000.00 N/A N/A Leggett & Platt $3.94 billion 1.52 $292.60 million $2.46 18.70

Leggett & Platt has higher revenue and earnings than Purple Innovation.

Risk and Volatility

Purple Innovation has a beta of -0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leggett & Platt has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Leggett & Platt beats Purple Innovation on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc. designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer and retail channels. Purple Innovation, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Alpine, Utah.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components. It serves manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components. The Furniture Products segment offers molded plywood components; bases, columns, back rests, control devices, and casters and frames; private-label finished furniture; beds and bed frames; adjustable beds; and steel mechanisms and hardware, and springs and seat suspensions. It serves upholstered and office furniture manufacturers; department stores and big box retailers; e-commerce retailers; and mattress and furniture retailers. The Industrial Products segment offers drawn wires, bedding and furniture components, automotive seat suspension systems, and steel rods. It serves packaging and baling companies, mechanical spring manufacturers, and wire distributors. The Specialized Products segment offers mechanical and pneumatic lumbar support and massage systems, seat suspension systems, motors and actuators, and cables; titanium, nickel, and stainless steel tubing, formed tube, and tube assemblies; and engineered hydraulic cylinders. It serves automobile and mobile equipment OEMs, and aerospace suppliers. The company sells its products through sales representatives and distributors. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Carthage, Missouri.

