Comparing Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) and American Axle & Manufact. (AXL)

Commercial Vehicle Group (NYSE: AXL) and American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Commercial Vehicle Group and American Axle & Manufact.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial Vehicle Group $755.23 million 0.34 -$1.70 million $0.44 18.66 American Axle & Manufact. $6.27 billion 0.32 $337.10 million $3.75 4.86

American Axle & Manufact. has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial Vehicle Group. American Axle & Manufact. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commercial Vehicle Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Commercial Vehicle Group has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Axle & Manufact. has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and American Axle & Manufact., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial Vehicle Group 0 0 0 0 N/A American Axle & Manufact. 2 2 4 0 2.25

American Axle & Manufact. has a consensus target price of $19.14, indicating a potential upside of 5.07%. Given American Axle & Manufact.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Axle & Manufact. is more favorable than Commercial Vehicle Group.

Profitability

This table compares Commercial Vehicle Group and American Axle & Manufact.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial Vehicle Group 2.46% 38.01% 8.01% American Axle & Manufact. 6.00% 28.88% 5.77%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.3% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of American Axle & Manufact. shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of American Axle & Manufact. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Axle & Manufact. beats Commercial Vehicle Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, the Global Truck and Bus, and the Global Construction and Agriculture. The Global Truck and Bus segment provides seats and seating systems, such as mechanical and air suspension, static, bus, and military seats, as well as seats for medium-and heavy-duty trucks (MD/HD trucks); and aftermarket seats and components. It also offers trim systems and components for the interior cabs of commercial vehicles, including vinyl or cloth-covered appliqués, armrests, map pocket compartments, carpets, and sound-reducing insulations; instrument panels; headliners/wall panels; storage systems; floor covering systems; sleeper bunks; grab handles and armrests; privacy curtains; and plastics decorating and finishing products, as well as exterior components for commercial recreational and specialty vehicles. In addition, this segment provides cab structures, sleeper boxes, body panels, structural components, bumper fascias and fender liners; and mirrors, wipers, and controls. The Global Construction and Agriculture segment provides electronic wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets. The company supplies its products and systems for the commercial vehicle market comprising the MD/HD truck market; the medium-and heavy-construction vehicle market; and the military, bus, agriculture, specialty transportation, mining, industrial equipment, and off-road recreational markets. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. Its Metal Forming segment provides axle and transmission shafts, ring and pinion gears, differential gears, transmission gears and shafts, and suspension components for original equipment manufacturers and automotive suppliers. The company's Powertrain segment offers transmission module and differential assemblies, transmission valve bodies, connecting rod forging and assemblies, torsional vibration dampers, and variable valve timing products for original equipment manufacturers and automotive suppliers. Its Casting segment produces thin wall castings and high strength ductile iron castings, as well as differential cases, steering knuckles, control arms, brackets, and turbo charger housings for the light vehicle, commercial, and industrial markets. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, South America, China, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

