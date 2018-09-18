Comparing Citigroup (C) and Shinhan Financial Group (SHG)

Citigroup (NYSE: SHG) and Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Citigroup and Shinhan Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citigroup 1 9 14 0 2.54 Shinhan Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Citigroup presently has a consensus price target of $82.30, suggesting a potential upside of 16.11%. Given Citigroup’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Citigroup is more favorable than Shinhan Financial Group.

Dividends

Citigroup pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Shinhan Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Citigroup pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shinhan Financial Group pays out 9.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citigroup has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Shinhan Financial Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Shinhan Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Citigroup has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shinhan Financial Group has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.8% of Citigroup shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Citigroup shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Citigroup and Shinhan Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citigroup $87.97 billion 2.07 -$6.80 billion $5.33 13.30 Shinhan Financial Group $15.37 billion 1.17 $2.58 billion $11.46 3.32

Shinhan Financial Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Citigroup. Shinhan Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citigroup, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Citigroup and Shinhan Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citigroup -5.45% 8.78% 0.88% Shinhan Financial Group 17.31% 8.45% 0.65%

Summary

Citigroup beats Shinhan Financial Group on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services. It also provides various banking, credit card lending, and investment services through a network of local branches, offices, and electronic delivery systems. The ICG segment provides wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative services, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory services, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, public sector, and high-net-worth clients. The company operates in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Citigroup Inc. was founded in 1812 and is based in New York, New York.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services. The company also provides corporate banking services, such as investment banking, real estate financing, overseas real estate and development project financing, infrastructure and structured financing, equity/venture investments, mergers and acquisitions consulting, and securitization; derivatives services comprising securities and derivative products, and foreign exchange trading; and working capital loans and facilities loans. In addition, it is involved in treasury and investment activities in international capital markets consisting of foreign currency-denominated securities trading, foreign exchange trading and services, trade-related financial services, international factoring services, and foreign banking operations. Further, the company offers trust account management, securities brokerage, and asset management services, as well as leasing and equipment financing, savings banking, loan collection and credit reporting, collective investment administration, private equity investment, and financial system development services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a network of 865 service centers; 6,076 ATMs; 9 cash dispensers; and 35 digital kiosks. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

