Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $52.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.95% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

CTBI has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th.

NASDAQ:CTBI traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $46.45. 41,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,233. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $837.71 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.56. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $48.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.16 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 10.65%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $198,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,767. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Wayne Hancock II sold 530 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $26,319.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 959 shares in the company, valued at $47,623.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,859 shares of company stock worth $342,556 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $271,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 48.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

