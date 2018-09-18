Commerzbank (CBK) Given a €10.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €10.20 ($11.86) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Independent Research set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.45 ($12.15).

CBK opened at €8.94 ($10.39) on Tuesday. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €7.82 ($9.09) and a 12 month high of €13.82 ($16.07).

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Private and Small-Business Customers; Corporate Clients; and Asset & Capital Recovery segments.

