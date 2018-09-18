Commerzbank (CBK) Given a €10.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €10.20 ($11.86) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Independent Research set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.45 ($12.15).

CBK opened at €8.94 ($10.39) on Tuesday. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €7.82 ($9.09) and a 12 month high of €13.82 ($16.07).

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Private and Small-Business Customers; Corporate Clients; and Asset & Capital Recovery segments.

