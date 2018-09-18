Comcast (CMCSA) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CMCSA. Macquarie set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comcast from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.79.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $36.96 on Monday. Comcast has a one year low of $30.43 and a one year high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Comcast will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.89%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 89,115 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 111,854,932 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,669,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812,415 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 5,494.7% in the second quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,302,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $108,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 27.7% in the second quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 8,078 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.