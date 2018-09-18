Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Colgate topped the industry in the past month courtesy of focus on brand building and productivity maximization initiatives. This helped the company retain its meet or beat earnings track record, with in line earnings in second-quarter 2018. Colgate expects double-digit increase in GAAP earnings per share in 2018 fueled by the expanded Global Growth and Efficiency Program. Further, it estimates mid-single-digit adjusted earnings per share growth. Moreover, the company’s foray in organic products with the rollout of the Naturals range in Asia and across Europe and expected launches in Latin America and Africa Euroasia bodes well. However, the company’s margins continue to be strained due to higher raw material and packaging costs. Further, its top line missed estimates in 16 of the last 17 quarters. Additionally, the company expects a challenging backdrop in 2018 due to uncertain global markets and slowing category growth worldwide.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Macquarie lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.52. 198,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,608,630. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.73. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $77.91.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 2,494.79%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Mukul Deoras sold 11,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $737,843.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $30,977.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,279 shares of company stock worth $27,384,156 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $232,451,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,560,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,667 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 636.9% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 3,463,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,298 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $173,852,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,135,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

