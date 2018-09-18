Cohu (COHU) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on COHU. ValuEngine raised Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cohu currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. Cohu has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $27.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Hock Woo Chiang sold 15,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $436,611.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,017.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the second quarter valued at $164,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 44.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter valued at $205,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide.

