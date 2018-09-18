Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Coherus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $20.66.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). equities analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Healy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $512,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 9,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $172,440.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,571 shares of company stock valued at $777,535. 26.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 21,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 477,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biosimilar company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products worldwide. The company engages in the development of late-stage clinical products, including CHS-1701 pegfilgrastim biosimilar, a granulocyte colony-stimulating factor product candidate; CHS-1420 adalimumab biosimilar, an anti-tumor necrosis factor product candidate; and CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

