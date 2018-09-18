Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Stake Lowered by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management reduced its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,297 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 29,089 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 30,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 185,120 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $14,623,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 10,601 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,583 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 4,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $408,805.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,489.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Patrick Lennox sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $63,318.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,555 shares in the company, valued at $417,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,608 shares of company stock worth $4,140,332 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $75.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $85.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 21st. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.18.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

