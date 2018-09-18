Cna Financial Corp (CNA) Stake Lifted by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 980,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,708 shares during the quarter. Cna Financial accounts for about 2.2% of Private Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.36% of Cna Financial worth $44,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cna Financial by 18.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,827,000 after purchasing an additional 38,070 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cna Financial by 70.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 331,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,375,000 after purchasing an additional 137,500 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cna Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cna Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,038,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,240,000 after purchasing an additional 28,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cna Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 191,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cna Financial alerts:

Cna Financial stock opened at $46.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. Cna Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $55.62.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cna Financial had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 9.32%. Cna Financial’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Cna Financial Corp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Cna Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Cna Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.42%.

CNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

Cna Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company's property insurance products include property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workers compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cna Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cna Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.