CMS Energy (CMS) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.30.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $50.30 on Monday. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $50.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were issued a $0.3575 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.90%.

In other CMS Energy news, insider Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $48,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,861 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $138,615.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 267.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources.

