Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Buys 295 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,608,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $205.10 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $157.35 and a one year high of $209.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

