Clarus Corp (CLAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLAR. BidaskClub raised Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Clarus to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Roth Capital set a $10.00 target price on Clarus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Clarus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th.

Get Clarus alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Clarus by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 21,731 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Clarus by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 503,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 87,133 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus during the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Clarus by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,561,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 313,968 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clarus by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 16,524 shares during the period. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Clarus stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,686. Clarus has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $334.96 million, a PE ratio of 89.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. Clarus had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $45.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.80 million. equities analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 17th. Clarus’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation, a holding company, focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates in two segments, Black Diamond and Sierra. The Black Diamond segment offers high performance apparel, such as jackets, shells, pants, and bibs; rock-climbing equipment comprising carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and high-end day packs; tents; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; and gloves and mittens.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.