City Holding Co. Takes Position in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,000. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 1.4% of City Holding Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $117,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 149.7% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $101.25 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.07.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $147.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $106.25 and a 12 month high of $148.30.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.17% and a net margin of 12.16%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

In related news, insider Michael A. Bonarti sold 2,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $314,669.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.78, for a total value of $166,189.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,071.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,191 shares of company stock worth $1,301,603 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

