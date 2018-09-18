City Holding Co. Buys Shares of 55,454 General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of General Mills by 178.2% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $105,913.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,169.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter C. Erickson sold 52,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $2,332,975.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,719,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,018 shares of company stock valued at $7,114,487. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $47.77 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.74.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Monday. They issued a “weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

