Citigroup Trims Ophir Energy (OPHR) Target Price to GBX 42

Ophir Energy (LON:OPHR) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from GBX 90 ($1.17) to GBX 42 ($0.55) in a report released on Monday. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ophir Energy from GBX 53 ($0.69) to GBX 80 ($1.04) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ophir Energy to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ophir Energy in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ophir Energy to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 77.33 ($1.01).

Shares of Ophir Energy stock opened at GBX 38.19 ($0.50) on Monday. Ophir Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 51 ($0.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 93.75 ($1.22).

In related news, insider Vivien Gibney bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of £11,400 ($14,849.55).

About Ophir Energy

Ophir Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of upstream oil and gas properties in Asia and Africa. The company develops offshore and deep-water oil and gas exploration assets. It has 1 billion barrel of oil equivalent of reserves and resources. Ophir Energy plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

