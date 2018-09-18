Citigroup Lowers RPC (RES) Price Target to $14.00

RPC (NYSE:RES) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Friday. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RES. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of RPC in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPC from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of RPC in a report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of RPC in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley set a $16.00 price target on shares of RPC and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. RPC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.94.

Get RPC alerts:

RES stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.89. RPC has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $27.07.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $467.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.40 million. RPC had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that RPC will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. RPC’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RES. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 484.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.