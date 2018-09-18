Citigroup Analysts Give Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) a $11.00 Price Target

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) has been assigned a $11.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PLYA. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Nomura lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.96.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.11. 12,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.79. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of -0.18.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $145.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 128,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, develops, and manages all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns, operates, and manages resorts under the Hyatt Ziva, Panama Jack, Dreams, Sanctuary, Hyatt Zilara, THE Royal, and Secrets brand names.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.