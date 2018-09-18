Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $640,000 in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (OLBK) Stock

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,324 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 100.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 810,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,306,000 after acquiring an additional 406,390 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 238.0% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 547,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,054,000 after acquiring an additional 385,211 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 453.3% during the first quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 332,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,956,000 after acquiring an additional 272,000 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 396.3% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 172,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 137,912 shares during the period. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 60.9% during the first quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 321,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,618,000 after acquiring an additional 121,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 5,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $201,874.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,152 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,064. 10.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ OLBK opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.98 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.29.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.90 million. equities analysts expect that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OLBK. BidaskClub lowered shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.63.

About Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

