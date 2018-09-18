Citadel Advisors LLC Has $663,000 Position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (GMOM)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM) by 55.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.59% of Cambria Global Momentum ETF worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 10,863 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 151,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 873,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,964,000 after buying an additional 69,780 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 517,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,192,000 after buying an additional 46,918 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 407.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 32,741 shares during the period.

Cambria Global Momentum ETF stock opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. Cambria Global Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $29.42.

