Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,943 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,341 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 78,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Stellar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the first quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 33,236 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.9% in the first quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the first quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 18,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 31,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $1,502,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $1,514,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,458 shares in the company, valued at $21,222,117.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,150 shares of company stock worth $9,557,825. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $228.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.29. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $48.06.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.76.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.