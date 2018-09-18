Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CRUS. ValuEngine downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.24.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $34.78 and a 12 month high of $58.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.38.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $254.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 4,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $187,653.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,664 shares of company stock worth $207,176. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,875,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,978,000 after buying an additional 804,774 shares during the period. Partner Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,998,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 628,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,108,000 after buying an additional 233,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,932,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,511,000 after buying an additional 219,208 shares during the period. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 685.7% during the 2nd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 211,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

