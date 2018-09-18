Cineplex (CGX) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$33.50 to C$35.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.19% from the stock’s current price.

CGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$32.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.94.

Cineplex stock traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$32.35. 35,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,722. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$27.56 and a 52 week high of C$40.69.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter. Cineplex had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of C$409.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$414.80 million.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

