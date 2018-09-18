Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF) Holdings Increased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3,953.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 128,883 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 68.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $77.33 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $66.33 and a 52 week high of $78.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.27. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 77.37%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

