Chubb Ltd (CB) Shares Bought by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 355.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,545,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,177,696,000 after purchasing an additional 339,028 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 23,004,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,146,362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169,592 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,848,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,976,000 after purchasing an additional 488,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,153,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,643,000 after purchasing an additional 175,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,610,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,682,000 after purchasing an additional 504,768 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.00. 4,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,199. The company has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $123.96 and a 52-week high of $157.50.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.06. Chubb had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Deutsche Bank lowered Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.09.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

