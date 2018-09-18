Chronologic 24 Hour Volume Reaches $671.00 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Chronologic token can now be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00013747 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Chronologic has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. Chronologic has a market cap of $665,753.00 and $671.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005081 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000306 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00271611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00152394 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000205 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.61 or 0.06869328 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008258 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic launched on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,072,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,593 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

