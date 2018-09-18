Christie Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.25 (CTG)

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG) declared a dividend on Monday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CTG stock opened at GBX 128 ($1.67) on Tuesday. Christie Group has a 12 month low of GBX 72 ($0.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 138.98 ($1.81).

About Christie Group

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional business services for leisure, retail, and care sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Business Services; and Stock & Inventory Systems & Services. The Professional Business Services segment engages in valuing, buying, selling, developing, financing, and insuring various businesses; and providing business intelligence, and business appraisal and consultancy services.

