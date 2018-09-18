Christie Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.25 (CTG)

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG) declared a dividend on Monday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of CTG stock opened at GBX 128 ($1.67) on Tuesday. Christie Group has a 12 month low of GBX 72 ($0.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 138.98 ($1.81).
About Christie Group
