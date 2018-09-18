Centaurus Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 90,019 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $111,000. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 953.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $25.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.02.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 405.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 3.16. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $34.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 52.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $3,882,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 65,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $1,253,134.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,033,429 shares of company stock worth $486,941,396. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

