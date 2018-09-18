Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes $472,000 Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FPE. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 260.2% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 685.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 88.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.0974 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This is a boost from First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

