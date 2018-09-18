Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $525,000 Stake in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (FFC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC) by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,733 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFC. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd during the 2nd quarter worth $7,274,000. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 60.1% in the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 329,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after buying an additional 123,507 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 101.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 94,535 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd in the first quarter valued at about $840,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 126,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 39,122 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:FFC opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $21.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be paid a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 23rd.

About Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Incorporated is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide its common shareholders with high current income consistent with the preservation of capital. It invests in a portfolio of preferred securities, such as taxable preferred securities and preferred stocks.

